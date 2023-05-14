Who Is Jeffrey Katzenberg : The Rise of Jeffrey Katzenberg: From Disney Executive to DreamWorks Founder

Jeffrey Katzenberg: A Hollywood Icon

Jeffrey Katzenberg is a name that is synonymous with the entertainment industry. He is a man who has been at the forefront of some of the biggest and most successful animated films of all time, such as The Lion King, Shrek, and Kung Fu Panda. But his journey to becoming one of the most influential figures in Hollywood was not an easy one.

Early Life and Career

Katzenberg was born on December 21, 1950, in New York City. After graduating from the Ethical Culture Fieldston School in 1969, he attended New York University, where he studied theatre. After graduation, he worked as an assistant to the producer David Picker, who was then the head of United Artists. It was during this time that Katzenberg first got a taste of the film industry, and he knew that he wanted to pursue a career in it.

Katzenberg’s Rise to Prominence

In 1975, Katzenberg was hired by Paramount Pictures as an assistant to the head of production, Michael Eisner. It was during his time at Paramount that Katzenberg first met the man who would become his mentor and friend, Barry Diller. Diller was then the chairman and CEO of Paramount, and he quickly recognized Katzenberg’s talent and potential. He took him under his wing and helped him rise through the ranks at the company.

In 1984, Eisner and Katzenberg were both recruited by Disney to help turn around the struggling animation department. At the time, Disney had not had a hit animated film in years, and the studio was on the verge of shutting down the department. But under the leadership of Eisner, Katzenberg, and the animator John Lasseter, Disney’s animation division began to flourish once again.

Katzenberg’s Contributions to Disney

Katzenberg was instrumental in the success of many of Disney’s most beloved films of the 80s and 90s, including The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, and The Lion King. He was known for his attention to detail and his ability to push the animators to do their best work. He was also known for his sometimes abrasive personality, but his colleagues respected him for his passion and dedication to the craft.

Katzenberg’s Departure from Disney

In 1994, Katzenberg’s relationship with Eisner began to sour. The two men had a falling out over a number of issues, including Katzenberg’s desire for more control over the studio’s operations and his perceived lack of credit for the success of Disney’s animated films. Katzenberg was eventually fired from Disney, and he left the company with a $280 million settlement.

Founding DreamWorks SKG

But Katzenberg was not one to stay down for long. In 1994, he founded DreamWorks SKG with Steven Spielberg and David Geffen. The company was initially focused on producing live-action films, but Katzenberg saw an opportunity to return to his roots in animation. He convinced Spielberg and Geffen to invest in a new animation division, which would eventually become DreamWorks Animation.

DreamWorks Animation’s Success

Under Katzenberg’s leadership, DreamWorks Animation became one of the most successful animation studios in the world. The company’s first animated feature, Antz, was released in 1998 and was a modest success. But it was the release of Shrek in 2001 that really put DreamWorks Animation on the map. The film was a critical and commercial success, grossing over $484 million worldwide and winning the first-ever Academy Award for Best Animated Feature.

DreamWorks Animation went on to produce a string of successful animated films, including the Shrek sequels, Madagascar, Kung Fu Panda, and How to Train Your Dragon. The studio also became known for its innovative use of technology, such as its pioneering use of 3D animation.

Quibi and Beyond

In 2016, DreamWorks Animation was acquired by Comcast’s NBCUniversal for $3.8 billion. Katzenberg stepped down as CEO of the studio, but he remained involved in the entertainment industry. In 2018, he founded Quibi, a short-form mobile video platform that aimed to revolutionize the way people consume content on their phones. However, Quibi failed to find an audience, and the company shut down in 2020.

Despite the failure of Quibi, Katzenberg remains one of the most influential figures in the entertainment industry. His contributions to Disney and DreamWorks Animation have had a lasting impact on the animation genre, and his dedication to innovation and creativity have inspired countless filmmakers and animators. He may have had his ups and downs over the years, but there is no denying that Jeffrey Katzenberg is a true icon of the entertainment industry.

