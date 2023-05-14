Who Is Jessica White Dating : Jessica White’s Love Life: Who Is She Dating Now?

Jessica White: A Look into Her Eventful Love Life

Jessica White, a stunning model and actress, has been in the limelight for quite some time. She has graced the covers of top magazines and has been the face of various fashion brands. However, she has also been in the news for her high-profile relationships. In this article, we will delve into her love life, including her past relationships, current partner, and her personal life.

Early Life and Career

Jessica White was born on June 21, 1984, in Buffalo, New York. She started her modeling career at the age of 13 and signed with IMG Models when she was just 16. She has walked the ramp for various top designers, including Marc Jacobs, Oscar de la Renta, and Tommy Hilfiger. She has also appeared in music videos for Jay-Z, John Legend, and Trey Songz.

Jessica White’s Love Life

Jessica White’s love life has been quite eventful, and she has been in relationships with various famous men. Let’s take a closer look at her past relationships.

Sean Penn

Her most significant relationship was with the actor and producer Sean Penn. The two dated for a year, from 2009 to 2010. Their relationship was highly publicized, and they were often seen together at various events.

John Legend

After her breakup with Sean Penn, Jessica White was rumored to be dating the musician John Legend. However, the rumors were never confirmed, and the two were never seen together publicly.

Terrell Owens

She then went on to date the football player Terrell Owens. Their relationship was short-lived, and they broke up after a few months.

Nick Cannon

In 2014, Jessica White started dating the entrepreneur and tech investor Nick Cannon. The two were often seen together at various events, and they even made their red carpet debut at the 2015 BET Awards. However, their relationship was short-lived, and they broke up after a few months.

Nicky Hammond

In 2018, Jessica White started dating the British-born fashion designer Nicky Hammond. The two were first seen together at the Cannes Film Festival, and they have since been spotted at various events. Nicky Hammond is the founder of the fashion brand Hammond & Co and has worked with various top designers, including Alexander McQueen and Vivienne Westwood.

Jessica White and Nicky Hammond have been together for three years now, and their relationship seems to be going strong. They are often seen together at various events, and they are not shy about displaying their affection for each other on social media. Jessica White has even referred to Nicky Hammond as her “soulmate” in one of her Instagram posts.

Personal Life

Aside from her love life, Jessica White is also known for her passion for music. She has released several singles, including “Bipolar Love” and “Wanted Love.” She is also an advocate for mental health and has spoken openly about her struggles with depression and anxiety.

In conclusion, Jessica White’s love life has been quite eventful, and she has been in relationships with various famous men. However, her most significant relationship is with Nicky Hammond, and the two have been together for three years now. They seem to be happy together, and their relationship seems to be going strong. We wish them all the best in their future endeavors.

Jessica White Dating Relationship Status of Jessica White Jessica White Boyfriend Dating History of Jessica White Jessica White Partner Search