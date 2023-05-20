Who is Mike Busey? – Suspect in Suspicious Fire : “Mike Busey: The Sausage Castle Owner’s Rise to Fame”

Mike Busey: An Introduction

Mike Busey, born on December 19, 1980, in New Orleans, Louisiana, is the host and owner of The Sausage Castle. He is known to be the nephew of actor Gary Busey. In 2001, Mike founded The Sausage Castle, a residence that is built to host endless parties. He has worked for organizations such as Playboy and Jackass and has a net worth of more than $250,000. Mike has created and produced shows like All That, Kenan & Kel, The Amanda Show, Drake & Josh, Zoey 101, iCarly, Victorious, Sam & Cat, Henry Danger, and Game Shakers, and has received numerous accolades for his work. His net worth is estimated to be $30 million.

Mike Busey’s Age, Height, and Weight

As of 2022, Mike Busey is 41 years old. He stands 1.78 meters tall (5 feet 10 inches) and weighs around 198 pounds (90 kg).

Mike Busey’s Net Worth

Mike Busey, the proprietor of The Sausage Castle, has a net worth of between $250,000 and $1 million, which he has accumulated through his profession as a host and performer. As a host, he makes around $57,756 per year. Additionally, he generates income through his podcast, live performances, products, and social media channels.

Mike Busey’s Nationality and Ethnicity

Mike Busey is of White or Caucasian race and belongs to the United States. He was born in the American city of New Orleans, Louisiana.

Mike Busey’s Profession

Mike Busey, comedian, and host, hosts The Mike Busey Live Show, Live Broadcast, and The Busey Beauties. In addition, he runs The Sausage Castle, a residence that is built to host endless parties. He has worked for organizations such as Jackass, Three 6 Mafia, Playboy, and others. He also runs a clothing business, a podcast, and live performances.

How Mike Busey Made His Money

Mike Busey, the owner of The Sausage Castle, earned his money through various sources in the entertainment world. He gained popularity by posting videos on MySpace and YouTube, leading to several clubs employing him as a special guest or a promotion. He then began his own live performance, which included female performers, large guys, fire breathers, and other entertainers. Additionally, he contributed to programs such as Jackass, Girls Gone Wild, Three 6 Mafia, and Playboy. Membership fees to live performances and earnings from The Sausage Castle account for the majority of his income.

Membership Cost of The Sausage Castle

The cost of membership for The Sausage Castle is $33 per month.

Mike Busey’s Family

Mike Busey is not the son of Gary Busey; he is his nephew. Jake Busey, a fellow actor, is the son of Gary Busey.

What Happened to The Sausage Castle?

The Sausage Castle caught fire on January 11, 2017, and was completely destroyed. Local authorities considered the incident suspicious, but no reason has been identified yet.

Mike Busey’s Relationship Status

Mike Busey does not seem to have been married or in a partnership. He may be dating someone secretly, but he has not made any information about his private life available to the general public.

Mike Busey’s Children

No information is available on whether Mike Busey has children or not.