Who Is Paul Burrell Married To : The Love Life of Princess Diana’s Former Butler, Paul Burrell

Paul Burrell’s Romantic Journey After Serving as Princess Diana’s Butler

Paul Burrell’s Love Life: Controversies and Speculations

Introduction

Paul Burrell is a well-known name in the royal circles, especially for his association with the late Princess Diana. He served as her butler for ten years before her tragic death in 1997. Apart from his professional life, Burrell’s love life has also been subject to much scrutiny and controversy over the years.

First Marriage and Divorce

Burrell’s first marriage to Maria Cosgrove in 1984 ended in divorce after just nine years. They had two sons together, Alexander and Nicholas. However, the reason for their split was allegedly due to Burrell’s close relationship with Princess Diana. It was rumored that Maria was unhappy with the amount of time Burrell was spending working for the Princess.

Relationship with Greg Pead

After his divorce, Burrell got involved with an American businessman named Greg Pead. They met in 1993 when Pead was visiting London and stayed at the Dorchester Hotel, where Burrell worked. They hit it off immediately and began a long-distance relationship. Pead would visit Burrell in London, and they would also vacation together.

However, their relationship was not without complications. Pead was married to a woman, and they had children together. He refused to leave his wife for Burrell, which caused tension in their relationship. Moreover, Pead was a convicted fraudster, having spent time in prison for embezzlement. This fact did not sit well with the royal family, and they were reportedly unhappy with Burrell’s association with him.

Current Partner: Graham Cooper

Eventually, Burrell and Pead’s relationship came to an end, and Burrell returned to England to work for the royal family. He then met his current partner, Graham Cooper, in 2001. They have been together ever since and even entered into a civil partnership in 2017. Cooper is a lawyer by profession and has been a steady presence in Burrell’s life.

Privacy and Personal Choices

Burrell’s love life has always been a topic of much speculation, given his association with Princess Diana and the royal family. However, he has always maintained that his personal life is private and that he does not owe anyone an explanation for his choices. In his memoir, “A Royal Duty,” he addressed the rumors surrounding his sexuality, saying, “I’m not going to make any comment on my sexuality. I’m not going to say yes or no to anything. I’m not prepared to put a label on myself.”

Conclusion

In conclusion, Paul Burrell’s love life has been a subject of much controversy and speculation over the years. His relationship with Greg Pead and subsequent involvement with Graham Cooper have been scrutinized by the media and the public. However, Burrell has always maintained that his personal life is private, and he does not owe anyone an explanation. Despite the challenges he has faced, Burrell has found love and stability in his life, and that is what matters most.

