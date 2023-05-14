Who Is Paul Burrell Married To : The Love Life of Princess Diana’s Former Butler – Who Is Paul Burrell Married To?

Exploring the Love Life of Paul Burrell: From Childhood Sweetheart to Second Chance at Love

Paul Burrell is a name that many in the United Kingdom will recognize as the former butler of the late Princess Diana. His association with the royal family has kept him in the public eye over the years, but what many may not know is that Burrell has had his fair share of love and romance throughout his life. In this article, we will delve into the love life of Paul Burrell, including his marriages, family life, and current relationship.

First Marriage to Childhood Sweetheart Maria

Burrell’s love story began when he married his childhood sweetheart, Maria, in 1976, at just 18 years old. The couple had two sons together, Alexander and Nicholas, but unfortunately, their marriage fell apart in the 1980s. Burrell wrote in his book “A Royal Duty” that his job as a footman in Buckingham Palace put a strain on his relationship with Maria. He was often away from home for long periods, causing the couple to grow apart.

Second Marriage to Susan

After his divorce from Maria, Burrell began dating a woman named Susan, who he eventually married in 1984. The couple had a daughter named Jessica, and Burrell managed to balance his work life as a butler for the royal family with his family life. However, in 1991, Burrell’s life took a dramatic turn when he was offered a job as a personal footman to Princess Diana.

Close Relationship with Princess Diana

Burrell quickly became one of Diana’s closest confidantes and was often seen by her side at public events. He was with her during some of her most challenging moments, including her divorce from Prince Charles and her struggle with the paparazzi. Burrell’s loyalty and dedication to the princess earned him a reputation as one of the most trusted members of her inner circle.

Tragic Loss and Retirement

In 1997, tragedy struck when Diana was killed in a car accident in Paris. Burrell was devastated by her death and remained close to her family in the years that followed. He continued to work for the royal family until 2003 when he retired from his position as the Queen’s personal footman.

Second Chance at Love with Maria Cosgrove

After retiring, Burrell returned to his hometown of Farndon, Cheshire, where he met his current wife, Maria Cosgrove. The couple got married in 2017 after a long-distance relationship. Cosgrove is a lawyer and professional florist, and the couple runs a flower shop together. Burrell has described his marriage to Cosgrove as a “new beginning” and has said that he is grateful for the love and support she has given him.

Controversial Affair Allegations

Burrell’s love life has not been without controversy, however. In 2008, he was accused of having an affair with another man while he was still married to Susan. The allegations were made by the man’s wife, who claimed that Burrell had been having an affair with her husband for several years. Burrell denied the allegations and said that he had never been unfaithful to his wife.

Legacy and Advocacy Work

Despite the scandal, Burrell has remained a beloved figure in the United Kingdom. He has continued to write books and make television appearances, and his work as a butler for the royal family has made him a household name. Burrell has also used his platform to raise awareness about important issues, such as mental health and charity work.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Paul Burrell’s love life has been a rollercoaster ride, from his first marriage to his childhood sweetheart to his second chance at love with Maria Cosgrove. He has experienced both joy and heartbreak throughout his life, but he has remained a devoted father and a loyal friend to those closest to him. Burrell’s legacy as the former butler of Princess Diana will always be remembered, but his personal life is a testament to the fact that even those in the public eye have their own private struggles and triumphs.

