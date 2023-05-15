Who Is Raghav Chadha – Raghav Chadha Age : Raghav Chadha’s Identity – Age of Raghav Chadha

Raghav Chadha: Emerging as a Political Force in India

Who Is Raghav Chadha – Raghav Chadha Age

Raghav Chadha is a prominent Indian politician who is known for his work in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). He has been associated with the party since its inception and has played a key role in its growth and success. Raghav Chadha has been involved in various campaigns and initiatives undertaken by the AAP, and has been a vocal advocate for the party’s policies and agenda.

Early Life and Education

Raghav Chadha was born on 16th November 1988 in Delhi, India. He grew up in a middle-class family and attended the prestigious Modern School in Delhi. After completing his schooling, Raghav Chadha went on to pursue a degree in commerce from the Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), which is affiliated with the University of Delhi. He graduated from SRCC in 2009 with a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) degree.

Political Career

Raghav Chadha’s political career began in 2012 when he joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). He was one of the founding members of the party and was instrumental in its formation. In 2013, Raghav Chadha was appointed as the National Treasurer of the party, a position he holds to this day.

In 2015, Raghav Chadha contested the Delhi Assembly elections from the Rajinder Nagar constituency on an AAP ticket. Although he lost the election, he continued to work for the party and was appointed as the spokesperson of the Delhi unit of the party.

In 2017, Raghav Chadha was appointed as the Vice-Chairman of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), which is responsible for the supply of water to the city of Delhi. He played a key role in the implementation of the AAP’s flagship policy, the Mohalla Clinic scheme, which aims to provide primary healthcare services to the people of Delhi. He also helped in the implementation of the AAP’s policy of providing free water to households with a metered connection.

In 2020, Raghav Chadha was appointed as the Chairman of the Delhi Jal Board. He has been actively involved in the implementation of various schemes and initiatives aimed at improving the water supply in the city of Delhi.

Achievements and Awards

Raghav Chadha has been recognized for his work in the field of politics and public service. In 2018, he was awarded the ‘Young Achiever Award’ by the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC) for his contribution to politics and public service.

Raghav Chadha has also been a vocal advocate for the rights of the LGBTQ+ community. He has been involved in various campaigns and initiatives aimed at promoting the rights of the community and has been a strong supporter of the decriminalization of homosexuality.

Personal Life

Raghav Chadha is married to Vinny Chadha, who is a lawyer by profession. The couple tied the knot in a traditional Punjabi wedding ceremony in 2018. Raghav Chadha is known for his love for sports, especially cricket and football. He is also an avid reader and enjoys reading books on politics and history.

Conclusion

Raghav Chadha is a young and dynamic politician who has made a significant impact in the field of politics and public service. He has been associated with the Aam Aadmi Party since its inception and has played a key role in its growth and success. Raghav Chadha’s work in the field of public service has been recognized and awarded, and he continues to be a vocal advocate for the rights of the marginalized sections of society. With his dedication and commitment to public service, Raghav Chadha is sure to play a key role in the future of Indian politics.

Q: What is Raghav Chadha's educational background?

A: Raghav Chadha holds a Bachelor's degree in Commerce from Delhi University and a Master's degree in Business Administration from the Indian School of Business (ISB), Hyderabad.

