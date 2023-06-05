Who is Responsible for Signing the Death Certificate of a Person who Passes Away at Home?







Who Signs Death Certificate When Someone Dies At Home?

When someone passes away at home, the death certificate is typically signed by a medical professional such as a doctor or a hospice nurse. If the deceased was under hospice care, the hospice nurse will typically be responsible for signing the death certificate.

If the deceased was not under the care of a medical professional at the time of their passing, the local medical examiner or coroner may need to be contacted to sign the death certificate.

It is important to note that the rules and regulations regarding death certificates can vary depending on the state or country in which the person passed away. It is recommended to consult with a local funeral home or medical professional for guidance.





