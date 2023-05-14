Who Is Savannah Chrisley Dating Now : Savannah Chrisley’s New Love Interest: Who Is She Dating Now?

Savannah Chrisley’s New Love Interest: Who Is She Dating Now?

Savannah Chrisley, the popular reality TV star, has been making headlines lately for her new love interest. Fans of the show have been eagerly waiting to find out who she is dating now, and the speculation surrounding her love life has been intense. In this article, we will take a closer look at Savannah Chrisley’s new love interest and explore who she is dating now.

Savannah Chrisley rose to fame after appearing on the hit show “Chrisley Knows Best,” which premiered in 2014 and follows the lives of the Chrisley family, a wealthy family living in Atlanta, Georgia. Savannah is the daughter of Todd Chrisley, the patriarch of the family, and has been a mainstay on the show since its inception. Over the years, she has become a fan favorite, thanks to her bubbly personality and infectious smile.

Savannah’s love life has been a topic of discussion among fans of the show for some time now. In the past, she has been linked to several high-profile celebrities, including NBA player Chandler Parsons and country singer Blaire Hanks. However, in recent months, rumors have been swirling that she has a new love interest.

So, who is Savannah Chrisley’s new love interest? The reality star has been dating professional ice hockey player Nic Kerdiles. The couple first met on Instagram and started dating in November 2017. Since then, they have been inseparable, with Savannah regularly sharing pictures of the two of them on social media.

Nic Kerdiles is a professional ice hockey player who currently plays for the Manitoba Moose in the American Hockey League. He was drafted by the Anaheim Ducks in 2012 and has played for several other teams since then, including the San Diego Gulls and the Colorado Eagles. Nic was born in Texas and raised in California, where he began playing ice hockey at a young age. He is known for his skill on the ice and has been praised by his coaches and teammates for his work ethic and determination.

Savannah and Nic’s relationship has been going strong for over three years now, and they have faced their fair share of challenges along the way. In a recent episode of “Chrisley Knows Best,” Savannah revealed that she and Nic had briefly broken up in 2019. She explained that they had rushed into their relationship and needed to take a step back to reevaluate things. However, they eventually reconciled and have been stronger than ever since then.

Despite their busy schedules, Savannah and Nic make time for each other whenever they can. They often travel together and have been to several exotic locations, including Hawaii and the Bahamas. They also enjoy spending time with their families and often attend events together. In a recent interview, Savannah gushed about her love for Nic, saying that he is her best friend and that she is grateful to have him in her life.

Fans of “Chrisley Knows Best” have been supportive of Savannah and Nic’s relationship, with many praising them for their commitment to each other. They have become one of the show’s most beloved couples, with fans eagerly waiting to see what the future holds for them. Savannah and Nic have not announced any plans to get married yet, but fans are hopeful that they will take their relationship to the next level soon.

In conclusion, Savannah Chrisley’s new love interest is none other than professional ice hockey player Nic Kerdiles. The couple has been dating for over three years and has faced their fair share of challenges along the way. However, they have remained committed to each other and have become one of the most beloved couples on “Chrisley Knows Best.” Fans of the show are eagerly waiting to see what the future holds for them, and we can’t wait to see what’s next for this adorable couple.

Savannah Chrisley dating Savannah Chrisley boyfriend Savannah Chrisley relationship Who is Savannah Chrisley’s partner Savannah Chrisley love life