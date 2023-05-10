Who Passed Away On Street Outlaws : Remembering the Late Stars of Street Outlaws

Recalling the Departed Stars of Street Outlaws

and subheadings

Introduction

Street racing has been a popular sport among adrenaline junkies for several years. It has given rise to many popular shows, such as Street Outlaws, which showcases the lives of street racers and their passion for racing. While the show has gained a massive fan following, it has also seen some of its stars pass away over the years.

The Legacy of Street Outlaws

Street Outlaws has been on air since 2013 and has become immensely popular among viewers. The show revolves around street racers, their cars, and their battles on the streets. The show has seen some of the most memorable moments in street racing history, with racers pushing the limits of their cars and themselves.

However, the show has also had its fair share of tragedy. Several of its stars have passed away over the years, leaving behind a legacy that will be remembered by fans forever. Here are some of the stars who have passed away:

Tyler “Flip” Priddy

Flip was one of the original cast members of Street Outlaws. He was known for his love for racing and his 1989 Ford Mustang, which he called “The Old Slut.” Flip passed away in 2013, just a few months before the show premiered. His death came as a shock to everyone, and his absence is still felt on the show.

Eric “The Boosted One” Clark

Eric was a fan favorite on Street Outlaws. He was known for his love of racing and his 1988 Mustang, which he called “The Boosted One.” Eric passed away in 2015 due to a heart attack. His death was a shock to everyone, and fans still remember him as one of the best racers on the show.

Shane “Blackbird Vega” McAlary

Shane was one of the most loved racers on Street Outlaws. He was known for his 1972 Chevy Vega, which he called “Blackbird.” Shane passed away in 2019 due to a car accident. His death was a massive blow to the show, and fans still miss him dearly.

James “Doc” Love

Doc was one of the most experienced racers on Street Outlaws. He was known for his love of racing and his 1970 Chevy Monte Carlo, which he called “The Street Beast.” Doc passed away in 2020 due to a racing accident. His death was a shock to everyone, and fans still remember him as one of the best racers on the show.

Conclusion

The passing of these stars has left a void in the hearts of fans of Street Outlaws. These racers were more than just cast members on a TV show; they were real people with a passion for racing. They gave their all on the streets and left behind a legacy that will be remembered for years to come.

In conclusion, the stars of Street Outlaws who have passed away will always be remembered for their passion, dedication, and love for racing. They were an integral part of the show and will always be missed by fans. While their absence is still felt, their legacy will live on through the show and the memories they left behind.