Who Plays Drums On New Foo Fighters Album : Uncovering the Drummer Behind the Foo Fighters’ Latest Album

Revealing the Identity of the Drummer on the Foo Fighters’ Latest Album

Who Plays Drums On New Foo Fighters Album

The Foo Fighters have been a staple in the rock music scene for over two decades. With numerous hits and accolades under their belt, the band has remained relevant and continues to produce new music for their fans. The Foo Fighters released their 10th studio album, Medicine at Midnight, on February 5, 2021. Fans were excited to hear new material from the band, but many were wondering who played drums on the new album. In this article, we will explore the drumming on Medicine at Midnight and the musicians involved.

Introduction to Medicine at Midnight

Medicine at Midnight is the latest album from the Foo Fighters. The album features nine tracks and has a runtime of 36 minutes. It was produced by Greg Kurstin, who has worked with artists such as Adele, Sia, and Paul McCartney. The album has a more upbeat and danceable sound compared to the band’s previous releases. Dave Grohl, the band’s frontman, has described the album as “our Saturday night party album.”

Who Plays Drums on Medicine at Midnight?

The Foo Fighters have had a few drummers over the years, but the current drummer is Taylor Hawkins. Hawkins has been with the band since 1997 and has played on all of their albums since then. He is known for his energetic and dynamic drumming style, and he has been an essential part of the band’s sound. However, on Medicine at Midnight, Hawkins did not play all the drums.

On the new album, the Foo Fighters brought in a new drummer named Drew Hester. Hester is a Los Angeles-based drummer who has worked with many artists, including Joe Walsh, Foo Fighters, and Stevie Nicks. He has also played drums on television shows like Dancing with the Stars and American Idol. Hester was brought in to play percussion on Medicine at Midnight, and his contribution added a new dimension to the band’s sound.

Hester’s Role on Medicine at Midnight

Drew Hester played percussion on all nine tracks of Medicine at Midnight. He provided a variety of percussive sounds, including shakers, tambourines, and congas. Hester’s percussion was integrated into the songs in a way that added to the overall groove and rhythm. His contributions were subtle but effective, and they helped to create a more danceable sound on the album.

Hester’s percussion can be heard prominently on the track “Shame Shame.” The song has a disco-inspired beat, and Hester’s tambourine playing adds to the danceable feel. On “Cloudspotter,” Hester’s conga playing adds a Latin flavor to the song. His contributions on “Making A Fire” and “Chasing Birds” also help to enhance the groove and rhythm of the songs.

The Foo Fighters have always been known for their rock sound, but Hester’s percussion on Medicine at Midnight shows that the band is not afraid to experiment with new sounds and styles. The addition of percussion on the album adds a new layer of depth to the songs and shows the band’s versatility.

Conclusion

The Foo Fighters have released their 10th studio album, Medicine at Midnight, and fans are loving the new sound. The album features a more danceable sound compared to the band’s previous releases, and the addition of percussion by Drew Hester adds a new dimension to the band’s sound. Hester’s contributions were subtle but effective, and they helped to create a more groove-oriented sound on the album. The Foo Fighters have always been known for their rock sound, but the addition of percussion on Medicine at Midnight shows that the band is not afraid to experiment with new sounds and styles. The album is a testament to the band’s versatility and showcases the talent of all the musicians involved.

——————–

The ESA streams live pictures of Mars for the first time https://t.co/6YnEETlBo2 pic.twitter.com/TF4gd2T88S — CNN International (@cnni) June 3, 2023

Q: Who plays drums on the new Foo Fighters album?

A: The drummer on the new Foo Fighters album is Taylor Hawkins, who has been a member of the band since 1997.

Q: Has Dave Grohl ever played drums on a Foo Fighters album?

A: Yes, Dave Grohl has played drums on every Foo Fighters album except for the newest release.

Q: Are there any guest drummers on the new Foo Fighters album?

A: No, there are no guest drummers on the new Foo Fighters album. Taylor Hawkins is the only drummer featured on the record.

Q: How does Taylor Hawkins’ drumming compare to previous Foo Fighters drummers?

A: Taylor Hawkins’ drumming style is unique and distinctive, but it is also in keeping with the high-energy, hard-hitting sound that the Foo Fighters are known for.

Q: Is the drumming on the new Foo Fighters album particularly noteworthy?

A: Yes, the drumming on the new album has been praised by fans and critics alike for its precision, power, and creativity.

Q: Will Taylor Hawkins be touring with the Foo Fighters in support of the new album?

A: Yes, Taylor Hawkins will be touring with the Foo Fighters in support of the new album, along with Dave Grohl, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, and Nate Mendel.