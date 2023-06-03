Who Plays Drums On The New Foo Fighters Album : Unveiling the Drummer Behind the Latest Foo Fighters Album

Revealing the Identity of the Drummer on the Newest Foo Fighters Record

Who Plays Drums on the New Foo Fighters Album?

The Foo Fighters are an American rock band formed in Seattle, Washington, in 1994. The band’s current lineup includes Dave Grohl (lead vocals, rhythm guitar), Taylor Hawkins (drums, percussion, backing vocals), Nate Mendel (bass guitar), Chris Shiflett (lead guitar, backing vocals), and Pat Smear (rhythm guitar).

The band has released ten studio albums, including their latest release, “Medicine at Midnight,” which was released on February 5, 2021. The album features nine tracks, including the singles “Shame Shame,” “No Son of Mine,” and “Waiting on a War.”

The question on many fans’ minds is, who played drums on the new Foo Fighters album? The answer may come as a surprise to some fans.

The New Drummer

While Taylor Hawkins has been the band’s drummer since 1997, he did not play drums on the new Foo Fighters album. Instead, Dave Grohl took over drumming duties for the album.

Grohl has a long history as a drummer, having played drums for the legendary band Nirvana before forming the Foo Fighters. He has also played drums on several other artists’ albums, including Queens of the Stone Age, Tenacious D, and Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers.

Grohl’s drumming skills are on full display on “Medicine at Midnight.” He brings a unique energy to each track, showcasing his versatility as a musician.

Why Did Grohl Play Drums?

The decision to have Grohl play drums on the new Foo Fighters album was not made lightly. Hawkins was still involved in the recording process, providing backing vocals and playing percussion.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Grohl explained why he took over drumming duties for the album. “I love playing drums, and I haven’t done it in a while,” he said. “When we started making this record, I just felt like I wanted to get behind the kit again.”

Grohl went on to explain that he and Hawkins had a conversation about it, and Hawkins was supportive of the idea. “Taylor’s one of my best friends in the world, and he’s an incredible drummer,” Grohl said. “He was just like, ‘Go for it. Let’s see what happens.'”

The Results

The decision to have Grohl play drums on the new Foo Fighters album has paid off. “Medicine at Midnight” has received critical acclaim, with many reviewers praising the band’s energy and creativity.

The album features a mix of classic Foo Fighters sound with new elements, such as the disco-inspired “Shame Shame.” Grohl’s drumming adds an extra layer of excitement to each track, bringing a fresh perspective to the band’s sound.

