Who Scored The Most Runs In The 2016 Ipl? : Breaking Records: The Top Run Scorers of the 2016 IPL

Top Scorers of the 2016 IPL: Shattering Records

The Top Run Scorers of the 2016 Indian Premier League

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is one of the most popular and exciting cricket tournaments in the world. Each year, the tournament brings together some of the best cricketers from around the world, who compete to win the coveted IPL trophy. The 2016 IPL saw some incredible performances from batsmen, with several players breaking records and setting new benchmarks. In this article, we take a look at some of the top run scorers of the 2016 IPL.

Virat Kohli

The Indian cricket team captain had a phenomenal IPL season in 2016, scoring a whopping 973 runs in just 16 matches. He broke the record for the highest number of runs scored in a single IPL season, previously held by Chris Gayle. Kohli scored four centuries and seven half-centuries, with an average of 81.08 and a strike rate of 152.03. He was the leading run scorer of the tournament and won the Orange Cap, awarded to the top scorer of the season.

David Warner

The Australian opener was in excellent form throughout the 2016 IPL, scoring 848 runs in 17 matches at an average of 60.57 and a strike rate of 151.42. Warner hit nine half-centuries and one century, and was the second highest run scorer of the tournament. He played a crucial role in leading the Sunrisers Hyderabad to their maiden IPL title, scoring runs consistently throughout the tournament.

AB de Villiers

The South African batsman is known for his explosive batting and he didn’t disappoint in the 2016 IPL. He scored 687 runs in 16 matches at an average of 52.84 and a strike rate of 168.79. De Villiers hit six half-centuries and one century, and was instrumental in helping the Royal Challengers Bangalore reach the final of the tournament. His unbeaten knock of 129 off just 52 balls against the Gujarat Lions is considered one of the best innings in IPL history.

Gautam Gambhir

The Kolkata Knight Riders captain had a solid season in 2016, scoring 501 runs in 15 matches at an average of 38.53 and a strike rate of 128.02. Gambhir hit four half-centuries and played a crucial role in leading his team to the playoffs. He has been one of the most consistent performers in the IPL over the years and is known for his ability to score runs under pressure.

Shikhar Dhawan

The Indian opener had a mixed season in 2016, but still managed to score 501 runs in 17 matches at an average of 38.53 and a strike rate of 120.80. Dhawan hit four half-centuries and played a crucial role in the Sunrisers Hyderabad’s title-winning campaign. He is known for his aggressive batting style and his ability to score quickly at the top of the order.

In conclusion, the 2016 IPL saw some incredible performances from batsmen, with several players breaking records and setting new benchmarks. Virat Kohli was the standout performer of the tournament, scoring a record-breaking 973 runs in just 16 matches. However, the likes of David Warner, AB de Villiers, Gautam Gambhir, and Shikhar Dhawan also had excellent seasons and contributed to their teams’ success. The IPL continues to be a platform for players to showcase their talent and push the boundaries of what is possible in the game of cricket.

IPL 2016 leading run scorer Top run-getter in IPL 2016 Highest run scorer in IPL 2016 IPL 2016 most runs by a player Run tally of top batsman in IPL 2016