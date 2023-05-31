“Whole Fish Fry Recipe”: Akshay TV’s Guide on Cooking a Delicious Whole Fish Fry

Whole Fish Fry Recipe
Cooking a whole fish may seem intimidating, but it can be quite simple with the right recipe and technique. This whole fish fry recipe from Akshay TV is a crowd-pleaser and perfect for any occasion.
Ingredients
- 1 whole fish, cleaned and scaled (such as snapper or sea bass)
- 1 tablespoon red chili powder
- 1 tablespoon turmeric powder
- 1 tablespoon ginger paste
- 1 tablespoon garlic paste
- Salt to taste
- Oil for frying
Directions
- Make a few diagonal cuts on both sides of the fish.
- In a small bowl, mix together the red chili powder, turmeric powder, ginger paste, garlic paste, and salt to create a marinade.
- Apply the marinade all over the fish, including inside the cuts.
- Allow the fish to marinate for at least 30 minutes, or overnight if possible.
- Heat oil in a frying pan over medium-high heat.
- Gently place the fish in the hot oil and fry until golden brown on one side.
- Carefully flip the fish over and fry until golden brown on the other side. This should take about 5-7 minutes per side, depending on the size of the fish.
- Remove the fish from the oil and place it on a paper towel to remove excess oil.
- Serve hot with lemon wedges and your favorite dipping sauce.
Tips
- Make sure the fish is completely dry before applying the marinade to ensure it sticks well.
- Use a slotted spoon or spatula to carefully flip the fish to avoid it breaking apart.
- For a healthier option, you can also bake the fish at 375°F for 20-25 minutes instead of frying.
Conclusion
With this whole fish fry recipe from Akshay TV, you can impress your guests with a delicious and flavorful dish that is also easy to make. The marinade adds a perfect amount of spice and the frying technique ensures a crispy exterior while keeping the fish juicy and tender on the inside. Give it a try and enjoy!
- Fish Fry Recipe
- Whole Fish Cooking
- Akshay TV Fish Fry
- Fried Fish Recipe
- Crispy Whole Fish
News Source : Akshay TV
Source Link :Whole Fish Fry Recipe|How to Cook|Akshay TV/