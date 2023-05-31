“Whole Fish Fry Recipe”: Akshay TV’s Guide on Cooking a Delicious Whole Fish Fry

Whole Fish Fry Recipe

Cooking a whole fish may seem intimidating, but it can be quite simple with the right recipe and technique. This whole fish fry recipe from Akshay TV is a crowd-pleaser and perfect for any occasion.

Ingredients

1 whole fish, cleaned and scaled (such as snapper or sea bass)

1 tablespoon red chili powder

1 tablespoon turmeric powder

1 tablespoon ginger paste

1 tablespoon garlic paste

Salt to taste

Oil for frying

Directions

Make a few diagonal cuts on both sides of the fish. In a small bowl, mix together the red chili powder, turmeric powder, ginger paste, garlic paste, and salt to create a marinade. Apply the marinade all over the fish, including inside the cuts. Allow the fish to marinate for at least 30 minutes, or overnight if possible. Heat oil in a frying pan over medium-high heat. Gently place the fish in the hot oil and fry until golden brown on one side. Carefully flip the fish over and fry until golden brown on the other side. This should take about 5-7 minutes per side, depending on the size of the fish. Remove the fish from the oil and place it on a paper towel to remove excess oil. Serve hot with lemon wedges and your favorite dipping sauce.

Tips

Make sure the fish is completely dry before applying the marinade to ensure it sticks well.

Use a slotted spoon or spatula to carefully flip the fish to avoid it breaking apart.

For a healthier option, you can also bake the fish at 375°F for 20-25 minutes instead of frying.

Conclusion

With this whole fish fry recipe from Akshay TV, you can impress your guests with a delicious and flavorful dish that is also easy to make. The marinade adds a perfect amount of spice and the frying technique ensures a crispy exterior while keeping the fish juicy and tender on the inside. Give it a try and enjoy!

Fish Fry Recipe Whole Fish Cooking Akshay TV Fish Fry Fried Fish Recipe Crispy Whole Fish

News Source : Akshay TV

Source Link :Whole Fish Fry Recipe|How to Cook|Akshay TV/