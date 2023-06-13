“Why a Mother and Daughter Receive Honorary Degrees Together: Exploring the Reasons”

Mother receives honorary degree alongside visually impaired daughter

A heartwarming story of a mother and daughter from Turkey’s Sakarya University has gone viral once again. In 2018, Berru Merve Kul graduated from the college with a degree in law, with the assistance of her mother, Havva Kul. As Berru is visually impaired, her mother acted as her guide throughout her four-year course, reading books and notes to her and filling the gaps in the university’s lack of reading material in Braille or audio sources in libraries and computer rooms. In recognition of her dedication, Sakarya University granted Havva an honorary graduate certificate. The story has gained renewed attention after an old picture of the duo from the graduation ceremony was shared on social media and has been widely shared.

UN representative Mohamad Safa posted the story on Twitter, where it has been viewed over 2.1 million times. Many have expressed their admiration for the mother-daughter bond and the mother’s unwavering commitment to her daughter’s education.

Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times’ Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

