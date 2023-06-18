Why Adipurush is Trending: Global Crowd Reactions Explored

Adipurush: Global Crowd Reactions and Why It’s Trending

Adipurush, the upcoming Indian epic period drama film, has been making waves worldwide. The movie, directed by Om Raut, stars Prabhas in the lead role of Lord Rama and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh, the antagonist. The announcement of the film and subsequent teasers have left fans eagerly waiting for its release.

The film has been the talk of the town on social media, with audiences from all over the world expressing their excitement. The hashtag #Adipurush has been trending on Twitter, with fans sharing their thoughts and expectations. The teaser trailer has garnered over 36 million views on YouTube, indicating the massive anticipation for the film.

The film’s global popularity can be attributed to its unique storyline, high-quality production, and star-studded cast. The movie has also been praised for its attention to detail in recreating the ancient Indian epic, Ramayana.

Adipurush has also sparked controversy, with some critics accusing the film of promoting a divisive narrative. However, the overwhelming response from fans has overshadowed the criticism.

In conclusion, Adipurush has captured the attention of audiences worldwide with its captivating storyline and impressive production. The film’s popularity is a testament to the growing global interest in Indian cinema and its rich cultural heritage.

Adipurush movie reaction Global buzz around Adipurush Adipurush trailer response Why Adipurush is trending worldwide Adipurush social media reactions