Why airplanes don’t fly over Mount Everest?

Why planes do not fly over Mount Everest?

Mount Everest, standing tall at an elevation of 29,029 feet, is the highest mountain in the world. It is located in the Himalayas, between Nepal and Tibet. The mountain is not only a natural wonder but also a challenging terrain for aviation. It is known that planes do not fly over Mount Everest. But why is that so?

Dangerous Weather Conditions

The weather conditions around Mount Everest are known to be treacherous. The jet stream, a high-altitude wind that blows from west to east, can reach speeds of up to 200 miles per hour. The strong winds create turbulence and make it difficult for planes to navigate through the area. Moreover, the Himalayan region is prone to thunderstorms and lightning strikes, which can be dangerous for planes.

High Altitude

Mount Everest is located at a high altitude, and the air around the mountain is thin. The lack of oxygen can affect the performance of planes and make it difficult for them to maintain altitude. The engines of planes require oxygen to function, and the thin air can cause them to stall. This is why planes flying over the Himalayas are equipped with special engines that can operate at high altitudes.

Limited Airspace

The airspace over the Himalayas is limited, and it is shared by several countries, including Nepal, China, India, and Bhutan. The airspace is also restricted due to military activities and other security reasons. This makes it difficult for planes to fly over Mount Everest, as they have to navigate through restricted airspace and obtain permission from multiple countries.

No Emergency Landing Options

Mount Everest is a remote and isolated location with no airports or emergency landing options nearby. In case of an emergency, planes flying over the mountain would have nowhere to land, and rescue operations would be difficult to carry out. This is a significant risk that airlines are not willing to take.

Conclusion

In conclusion, planes do not fly over Mount Everest due to dangerous weather conditions, high altitude, limited airspace, and no emergency landing options. The risk involved in flying over the mountain is significant, and airlines prefer to take alternative routes. However, despite the challenges, some adventurous pilots have attempted to fly over Mount Everest, and some have even succeeded. Nevertheless, flying over the highest mountain in the world remains a daunting task for aviation.

