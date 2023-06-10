Why Ajit is Upset: NCP’s Pawar Reveals Why He Was Not Given New Responsibility in Trending News







Generational Change in NCP: Supriya Sule and Praful Patel Declared as Working Presidents by Sharad Pawar

New Delhi. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar on Saturday declared Supriya Sule and Praful Patel as working presidents of the party. Sharad Pawar’s announcement is being seen as a generational change in the party as well as sidelining nephew Ajit Pawar as he was not given any position in this major reshuffle.

However, giving clarification about this, Sharad Pawar said, ‘What is being said about Ajit Pawar that he is angry is absolutely wrong. Ajit Pawar already has the big responsibility of the Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

On the other hand, regarding the appointment of his daughter Supriya Sule and party’s Rajya Sabha MP Praful Patel as the working president of the NCP, he said, ‘The names of both the working presidents were suggested by the colleagues, then new posts of the president as well as the working president were created. And his name has been finalised.

The answer was also given on the PM candidate of the oppositionOn the other hand, on the question of News18 India about the PM candidate of the opposition against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Sharad Pawar said that only after the election result can think on the face of the PM.

Sharad Pawar said, ‘PM’s face or PM’s candidate is not our subject. No one was projected in 1976-77. Morarji Desai was selected after the election. Our thinking is to give an option to the people, if we fight the elections together, we can give an option and when the results come, we can think about the future.

Along with this, the NCP chief said about the opposition alliance, ‘A suggestion has come that where the party is strong, the rest of the opposition parties together should give a joint candidate against the BJP. This suggestion has come, which will be discussed in Patna. How successful they will be known after the discussion.

