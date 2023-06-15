Why are Google employees questioning whether we are school children? Latest news update.







Google Employees Resent Attendance Tracking and Office Mandate

Highlights:

Google employees are required to come to the office three days a week.

The company is tracking attendance and movement, causing resentment among employees.

Employees are unhappy with the tracking system and the mandate to come to the office.

New Delhi – Google employees feel like they are being treated like school children due to the company’s plan to track attendance and movement in the office. This data may also be evaluated during performance reviews. The real issue, however, is the closure of the Work from Home option. Google has made it mandatory for employees to come to the office three days a week, which is not being well-received by employees.

The tracking system is also causing dissatisfaction among employees. According to a CNBC report, many employees feel that Google is treating them like school children. The tracking system will help managers determine which employees have been present in the office, for how long, and on which days. A Google spokesperson says that this data will help company leaders understand how well employees are adapting to the hybrid work model. However, the spokesperson made it clear that this data will not be included in the company’s internal reports.

Most employees do not want to come to the office. However, Google wants to utilize its expensive offices and believes that productivity will increase with in-person work. Google is known for providing various facilities in its offices, such as yoga, massages, and laundry. However, many of these facilities have been closed due to the pandemic. Criticizing Google’s strict hybrid work model policy, Chris Schmidt, a software engineer and member of the Alphabet worker union, stated that the company does not have enough desks to seat all employees. Some cities require employees to share desks, making it inappropriate to force employees to come to the office.

