Why are Hindu nationalists outraged over the thousands of likes pouring in on Tina Dabi’s pictures?

Why Hindu Nationalists are Provoked by the Images of Teenaa Dabi?

The social media has been buzzing with the news of the images of Tina Dabi, the 2015 UPSC topper, getting viral on the internet. The images of her in a traditional Rajasthani outfit and a bindi on her forehead have garnered millions of likes and shares. However, the images have also sparked controversy and have led to a heated debate among the Hindu Nationalists.

Who is Tina Dabi?

Tina Dabi is a young Indian administrative service officer who secured the first rank in the civil services examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) in 2015. She hails from Delhi and is an alumnus of Delhi University and the Indian School of Mines. She is known for her exceptional academic record and her ability to speak fluent Hindi and English.

What is the Controversy?

The images of Tina Dabi in a traditional Rajasthani outfit, with a bindi on her forehead, have sparked controversy among the Hindu Nationalists. The images have been shared widely on social media and have garnered millions of likes and shares. However, the Hindu Nationalists are outraged by the fact that she is a Muslim and has no right to wear a bindi or a traditional Rajasthani outfit. They have accused her of being a traitor to her religion and community.

Why are Hindu Nationalists Provoked?

The Hindu Nationalists are provoked by the images of Tina Dabi because they see her as a threat to their ideology and beliefs. They believe that she is promoting the idea of secularism and is trying to erase the Hindu identity of India. They see her as a symbol of the changing India, where the traditional values and customs are being eroded in the name of modernity.

They are also outraged by the fact that she is a Muslim and has no right to wear a bindi or a traditional Rajasthani outfit. They believe that she is trying to appropriate the Hindu culture and traditions, which is a form of cultural invasion.

What is the Response of the People?

The response of the people to the controversy has been mixed. While some people have praised Tina Dabi for her courage and her ability to embrace the Indian culture and traditions, others have criticized her for being a traitor to her religion and community.

Many people have also come out in support of Tina Dabi and have condemned the Hindu Nationalists for their narrow-mindedness and bigotry. They believe that Tina Dabi is an inspiration to the young generation and represents the true spirit of India, which is diverse and inclusive.

Conclusion

The controversy surrounding the images of Tina Dabi is a reflection of the deep-seated prejudices and biases that exist in the Indian society. The Hindu Nationalists are threatened by the changing India, where the traditional values and customs are being replaced by the modern ones. They see Tina Dabi as a symbol of this change and are trying to resist it.

However, the response of the people to the controversy is a ray of hope. It shows that there are still people in India who believe in the idea of inclusiveness and diversity. They believe that India should be a country where everyone is free to embrace their culture and traditions, irrespective of their religion or community.

