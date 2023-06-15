Why are Indian fighter jets unable to match up to American counterparts? Biden’s repeated frustrations and Modi’s possible agreement.

By the end of this month, India and America are set to sign several significant defense contracts. These agreements will cover the co-production of engines for the Tejas fighter aircraft and larger deals for Predator armed drones. However, it is worth noting that India has not yet purchased any fighter aircraft from America.





By the end of this month, India and America are set to sign several significant defense contracts. These agreements will cover the co-production of engines for the Tejas fighter aircraft and larger deals for Predator armed drones. However, it is worth noting that India has not yet purchased any fighter aircraft from America.