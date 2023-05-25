Why are Indians at a Higher Risk of Sudden Cardiac Arrest before the Age of 50? – An Explanation

Explainer: Why is there an increased risk of sudden cardiac arrest in Indians before the age of 50?

Sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) is a condition in which the heart suddenly stops beating, leading to death if not treated immediately. While SCA can occur in people of any age, Indians have been found to be at an increased risk of SCA before the age of 50. Here’s why.

Genetic factors

Studies have shown that Indians are more prone to certain genetic factors that increase the risk of SCA. For instance, a study published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation found that Indians have a higher prevalence of a genetic variant known as the J-point elevation, which is associated with an increased risk of SCA.

Lifestyle factors

Poor lifestyle habits such as smoking, lack of physical activity, and unhealthy diet can also contribute to the increased risk of SCA in Indians. A study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology found that Indians have a higher prevalence of risk factors such as hypertension, diabetes, and obesity, which are known to increase the risk of SCA.

Coronary artery disease

Coronary artery disease (CAD) is a condition in which the arteries that supply blood to the heart become narrowed or blocked due to the buildup of plaque. CAD is a major risk factor for SCA, and Indians have been found to be at an increased risk of CAD. A study published in the Indian Heart Journal found that Indians have a higher prevalence of CAD compared to other populations.

Arrhythmias

Arrhythmias are abnormal heart rhythms that can lead to SCA. Indians have been found to be at an increased risk of certain arrhythmias such as ventricular tachycardia, which is associated with an increased risk of SCA. A study published in the Indian Pacing and Electrophysiology Journal found that Indians have a higher prevalence of certain arrhythmias compared to other populations.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Indians are at an increased risk of SCA before the age of 50 due to a combination of genetic and lifestyle factors, as well as an increased prevalence of CAD and arrhythmias. To reduce the risk of SCA, it is important to maintain a healthy lifestyle, including regular exercise, a healthy diet, and avoiding smoking. It is also important to manage risk factors such as hypertension, diabetes, and obesity, and to seek medical attention if any symptoms of heart disease are present.

