Why Are My Glands Swollen – Submandibular Gland Pain : Understanding Submandibular Gland Pain: Causes and Treatment Options

Causes and Treatment Options for Submandibular Gland Pain Demystified

Introduction

Swollen glands are a common occurrence and are usually a sign that the body is fighting off an infection. The glands in the neck, under the chin, and in the armpits are the most commonly affected. However, swollen submandibular glands can cause significant discomfort and pain.

What are submandibular glands?

Submandibular glands are a pair of salivary glands located beneath the lower jaw on either side of the neck. They are responsible for producing saliva, which helps to break down food and aid in digestion.

The submandibular glands are the second largest salivary glands in the human body, and they secrete roughly 70% of the saliva produced. The glands are connected to the mouth through a small duct, which allows saliva to flow into the mouth.

Causes of swollen submandibular glands

Swollen submandibular glands can be caused by a variety of factors, including:

Infection

Infections are the most common cause of swollen submandibular glands. The glands may become swollen in response to infections in the mouth, throat, or ears. These infections can be caused by bacteria or viruses, and they can lead to inflammation and swelling of the glands.

Blockage of the ducts

Blockage of the ducts that drain the submandibular glands can also cause swelling. This can occur when the ducts become blocked by stones or other obstructions. When this happens, saliva can become trapped in the gland and cause it to swell.

Inflammation

Inflammation of the submandibular gland can occur due to a variety of reasons. It can be caused by autoimmune diseases such as Sjogren’s syndrome or by radiation therapy for cancer.

Trauma

The submandibular gland can become swollen due to trauma to the area. This can occur from a blow to the face or from a dental procedure.

Symptoms of swollen submandibular glands

Swollen submandibular glands can cause a range of symptoms, including:

Pain

Pain is the most common symptom of swollen submandibular glands. The pain may be mild or severe, depending on the severity of the swelling.

Swelling

Swelling is another common symptom of swollen submandibular glands. The swelling may be localized to one gland or both glands.

Difficulty swallowing

Swollen submandibular glands can make it difficult to swallow, especially if the swelling is severe.

Dry mouth

Swollen submandibular glands can lead to a dry mouth, as the glands are responsible for producing saliva.

Treatment for swollen submandibular glands

The treatment for swollen submandibular glands depends on the underlying cause of the swelling. If the swelling is caused by an infection, antibiotics may be prescribed to help clear up the infection.

If the swelling is caused by a blockage of the ducts, the ducts may need to be cleared through a procedure called sialendoscopy. This involves using a small camera and instruments to remove the blockage.

For inflammation of the submandibular gland, anti-inflammatory medications may be prescribed to help reduce swelling.

In some cases, surgery may be necessary to remove the gland if it is causing significant pain and discomfort.

Prevention of swollen submandibular glands

There are several steps you can take to help prevent swollen submandibular glands, including:

Maintain good oral hygiene

Maintaining good oral hygiene can help prevent infections that can lead to swollen submandibular glands. This includes brushing your teeth twice a day, flossing daily, and visiting your dentist regularly.

Stay hydrated

Drinking plenty of water can help keep the glands hydrated and prevent blockages from occurring.

Avoid smoking

Smoking can lead to inflammation of the submandibular gland and increase the risk of infections.

Manage underlying health conditions

Managing underlying health conditions, such as autoimmune diseases, can help prevent inflammation of the submandibular gland.

Conclusion

Swollen submandibular glands can be caused by a variety of factors, including infections, blockages of the ducts, inflammation, and trauma. The symptoms of swollen submandibular glands can be painful and uncomfortable, but treatment is available depending on the underlying cause. Taking steps to prevent swollen submandibular glands, such as practicing good oral hygiene and staying hydrated, can help reduce the risk of developing this condition.

