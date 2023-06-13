Why are Nitish’s former colleagues losing faith? – Trending News in Hindi







The Manjhi family alleged that Nitish Kumar pressured them to merge their party, Hindustan Awam Morcha, with Janata Dal (U). Sources indicate that Jitan Ram Manjhi demanded at least five Lok Sabha seats for his party, but JD(U) insisted on merging the parties first. Nitish Kumar reportedly sensed Manjhi’s intentions and did not want to give him ample time to make a big move before the Lok Sabha elections. Some accused Manjhi of being ambitious, but his supporters argue that his son, Dr. Santosh Suman, is more educated and meritorious than Tejashwi Yadav and should be the Chief Minister of the state. Jitan Ram Manjhi hails from the Musahar community, which makes up an estimated three percent of Bihar's population. In 2007, Nitish Kumar removed 21 of the 22 Scheduled Castes and included them in the Mahadalit category, which he used to run both his government and politics. The question now arises: how long will Manjhi remain in the Grand Alliance? Political discussions are taking place in Patna about whether anything significant will happen before the meeting of opposition parties called by Nitish Kumar on 23rd June. Even before Jitan Ram’s exit from the Grand Alliance, Dalit leaders walked out. In 2020, VIP party leader Mukesh Sahni left the Grand Alliance meeting. While the Dalit population is 16 percent in Bihar, reports suggest their votes do not go completely to any one alliance. The Mahadalit category's disillusionment with the Grand Alliance is a significant challenge for Nitish Kumar. BJP will undoubtedly try to capitalize on the opportunity. The Paswan caste, which makes up about 5-6 percent of Bihar's population, is also crucial to consider. Late Ram Vilas Paswan claimed that Nitish Kumar discriminated against the Paswan caste and did not include them in the Mahadalit category. However, after Nitish joined the NDA, the Paswan caste was later included in the Mahadalit category. Youth leader Chirag Paswan even alleges that whenever any Dalit and backward society people went to the Chief Minister with hopes, he had to be humiliated and cheated.

Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi appeared restless a few days ago despite several rounds of meetings with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The reason became clear when Manjhi’s son, Santosh Suman, resigned from Nitish’s cabinet. He was overseeing the SC-ST welfare department in Nitish’s ministry, but was stripped of the minor irrigation department a few months after the coalition government formed.





