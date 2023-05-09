why are so many horses died at churchill downs : Examining the Disturbingly High Horse Fatality Rate at Churchill Downs

Exploring the Concerning Frequency of Equine Fatalities at Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Under Scrutiny for Alarming Number of Horse Deaths

Introduction

Churchill Downs is one of the most famous horse racing tracks in the United States, known for its iconic Kentucky Derby race. However, in recent years, the track has been under scrutiny for the alarming number of horse deaths that have occurred during races. This has sparked investigations and calls for change in the industry.

Horse Deaths at Churchill Downs

According to the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission, 43 horses died at Churchill Downs between 2016 and 2020. These deaths have been attributed to various factors such as injuries sustained during races, pre-existing health conditions, and the use of performance-enhancing drugs. However, the exact cause of each horse’s death is often unclear, as necropsies are not always performed.

Use of Drugs in Horse Racing

One of the main concerns is the use of drugs in horse racing. Many trainers use performance-enhancing drugs to improve their horses’ speed and endurance. These drugs can have serious consequences, including heart attacks and other fatal injuries. The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission has implemented regulations to limit the use of these drugs, but some argue that they are not strict enough.

Track Surface

Another issue is the track itself. Churchill Downs has a dirt track, which can be more dangerous for horses than a synthetic track. The surface can become hard and compacted, leading to injuries such as broken bones and ligament tears. Additionally, racing at Churchill Downs is known to be more competitive and intense than other tracks, which can increase the risk of accidents.

Safety Improvements at Churchill Downs

In response to the horse deaths, Churchill Downs has made some changes to improve safety. In 2020, the track installed a new camera system to monitor the horses during races and detect any potential injuries. They also implemented new protocols for veterinary inspections and increased the number of veterinarians on-site during races.

Calls for Change

However, some argue that these changes are not enough. Animal rights organizations such as PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) have called for a complete overhaul of the horse racing industry, including the banning of all drugs and the implementation of synthetic tracks.

Conclusion

The horse racing industry is a multi-billion dollar business, and many argue that it is too profitable to change. However, the safety and well-being of the horses should be the top priority. As investigations continue into the horse deaths at Churchill Downs, it is important for the industry to reevaluate its practices and make necessary changes to ensure the safety of the horses and the integrity of the sport.