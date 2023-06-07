Why are so many young people dying and what caused a doctor’s heart failure? – A current news trend

Understanding Heart Failure, Heart Attack, and Cardiac Arrest: Symptoms Explained

Dr. Mohit Dayal Gupta, a cardiology professor at GB Pant Hospital, clarifies the distinction between heart failure, heart attack, and cardiac arrest.

The heart is composed of three crucial parts: the arteries that supply blood, the heart muscles that keep the heart pumping, and the electrical circuit that makes the heart beat. When the heart muscles fail to pump blood properly, it can accumulate or reflux into the lungs, and patients may experience shortness of breath, fatigue, or difficulty walking or working. This is referred to as heart failure.

When there is a blockage in the arteries, and the supply to the heart muscle is decreased, it is initially known as angina, but once it is fully blocked, it becomes a heart attack.

If the electrical currents in the heart do not function properly, the patient may experience palpitations. If these currents suddenly increase, the heart may start to beat rapidly, causing the patient to collapse. This is known as Sudden Cardiac Arrest.

Early symptoms of heart failure include visible shortness of breath, fatigue, and swelling in the legs. In the case of angina or a heart attack, the patient experiences severe chest pain. Shortness of breath while moving and relief on rest are also symptoms of angina.

Cardiac Arrest in Youth Causes of Heart Failure in Young People Increased Death Rates Amongst Young Adults Medical Emergencies in Young Patients Heart Health Awareness in Younger Generations