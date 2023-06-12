Why Are Women Resigning from a Company Desired by Many? – Latest Trending News







TCS Facing High Resignation Rate Among Women Due to End of Work From Home

New Delhi. The country’s veteran IT company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is going through a strange problem these days. Women employees of the company are resigning in large numbers. TCS is known for giving a lot of jobs to women. The company gives priority to women in the work force according to gender diversity. Of the total employees of TCS, the number of women is 35 percent. The company says that one of the reasons for the rapid resignation of women is the abolition of Work From Home by TCS.

Milind Lakkad, head of the HR department of TCS, says that after the end of work from home, more resignations are being given by women staff. Lakkar says that there could be other reasons for this, but this is the main reason. At the same time, he made it clear that there is no reason like discrimination behind the resignation of women workers. Generally, the resignation rate of women in TCS is less than that of men. But, now it has become more than men.

Employees do not want to come to office Lakkad says that due to the work from home facility started in the wake of the Corona epidemic, women had found it much easier to work. At home, he started taking a lot of responsibilities. Now that this facility has stopped, many women are facing difficulties in coming back to work. That’s why she is resigning.

More than 6,00,000 people work in TCS. Of these, 35 percent are women. In the financial year 2023, 38.1 percent of the employees hired by the company were women. In the financial year 2023, about a quarter of the leadership positions were also held by women. Let us tell you that in the middle of the last financial year, the attrition rate of TCS staff had reached more than 20 percent.

The employees have liked work from home very much. Now whatever company is ending work from home, resignations increase in that company. Work from home has become a new normal not only in India but all over the world. In America, it was revealed in a survey that 25 percent of the employees have made up their mind not to go to work at any time.

