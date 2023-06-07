Why Chase Maruti-Hyundai When You Can Keep More Money in Your Pocket? – Latest Trending News

Premium Cars in India: Safe and High-Performing Options

India is known for its budget segment cars, with Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai being the most popular brands. However, these cars often lack in engine power and safety features, prompting some consumers to spend more for better performance and safety. Here are some premium car options available in the Indian market:

Mahindra XUV700

The Mahindra XUV700 boasts excellent performance and safety features, with a starting price of Rs. 14 lakh. It comes with a 2-litre turbo petrol or 2.2-litre diesel engine, along with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, panoramic sunroof, and built-in Alexa connectivity. Safety features include 7 airbags, ABS with EBD, and Electronic Stability Program (ESP).

Skoda Slavia

The Skoda Slavia is a premium sedan with a price range of Rs. 11.39-18.68 lakh (ex-showroom). It features 1-litre and 1.5-litre petrol engines, as well as an eight-inch touchscreen, cruise control, and automatic climate control. Safety features include 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, and tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

MG Hector

The MG Hector is a premium SUV with a starting price of Rs. 15 lakh. It features a 14-inch infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a panoramic sunroof. Safety features include a 5-star safety rating, 7 airbags, and rear parking camera.

Volkswagen Taigun

The Volkswagen Taigun is a mid-size SUV with a price range of Rs. 11.62-19.06 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It comes with 1-litre and 1.5-litre petrol engines, along with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system and auto climate control. Safety features include a 5-star safety rating and ventilated front seats.

Overall, consumers looking for safe and high-performing cars in India have several premium options to choose from.

