“Why Choose Splendor Plus Over 125 cc Bikes at the Same Price? – Discover its Incredible Features and Power”

Introduction

The Indian two-wheeler market is flooded with options, especially in the 125 cc segment. However, Hero MotoCorp’s Splendor Plus remains one of the most popular bikes in the country, even after decades of its launch. So, why do people still prefer buying Splendor Plus over 125 cc bikes that offer more power and features? Let’s explore.

1. Reliability

Splendor Plus is known for its reliability and durability. It has a simple design and a robust engine that can withstand harsh Indian road conditions. The bike requires minimal maintenance and can easily last for a decade with proper care. On the other hand, 125 cc bikes, especially the ones with advanced features, may have more complex engines and electronic components that can be prone to failure and require frequent servicing.

2. Fuel Efficiency

One of the biggest advantages of Splendor Plus is its fuel efficiency. The bike can give a mileage of up to 80 kmpl, making it a cost-effective option for daily commuting. In contrast, 125 cc bikes may have higher power output but consume more fuel, resulting in higher expenses on petrol/diesel.

3. Affordability

Despite its popularity, Splendor Plus is still one of the most affordable bikes in the Indian market. It is priced at around Rs. 65,000 (ex-showroom) which is almost the same as some 125 cc bikes. However, the latter may come with additional costs such as higher insurance premiums, maintenance expenses, and spare parts replacement.

4. Brand Value

Hero MotoCorp is a well-established brand in India, known for its quality products and excellent after-sales service. The company has a vast network of dealerships and service centers across the country, making it easy for Splendor Plus owners to get their bikes serviced or repaired. On the other hand, some 125 cc bikes may be from relatively new or unknown brands, which can be a risk factor for buyers.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Splendor Plus may not have the latest features or the highest power output, but it still remains a popular choice among Indian buyers due to its reliability, fuel efficiency, affordability, and brand value. However, if you are looking for a bike with more advanced features and higher performance, you can explore the 125 cc segment. Ultimately, the choice depends on your needs and preferences.

