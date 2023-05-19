Why Cock Fighting Should Be Allowed If Jallikattu and Buffalo Racing Are Permitted







If Jallikattu, Bulls and Buffaloes Can be Run Then Why Not Cock Fight?

Cockfighting has been a tradition in many parts of the world, including the Philippines, where it is considered a popular sport. It involves two roosters fighting in a ring until one of them is killed or severely injured. Despite being illegal in many countries, including the United States, the practice continues to thrive underground.

In India, Jallikattu is a traditional sport that involves bulls and buffaloes. The animals are released into a crowd of people, and the goal is to grab onto the bulls’ humps and stay on as long as possible. The sport has been banned in India for several years, but it continues to be practiced illegally.

The argument for allowing Jallikattu is that it is part of the country’s cultural heritage. Supporters of the sport say that it has been a tradition for centuries and that it should be allowed to continue. They also argue that the animals are not harmed during the event and that they are treated well before and after.

Those who support cockfighting make similar arguments. They say that it is a tradition that has been around for centuries and that it should be allowed to continue. They also argue that the birds are not harmed during the fights and that they are well taken care of by their owners.

However, opponents of cockfighting say that it is a cruel and inhumane practice that should be banned. They point out that the birds are often severely injured or killed during the fights and that they are forced to fight against their will. They also argue that the practice is not necessary for any cultural or economic reasons.

The question of whether or not cockfighting should be legalized is a controversial one. Some people believe that it is a harmless tradition that should be allowed to continue, while others argue that it is a cruel and inhumane practice that should be banned.

Ultimately, the decision to legalize or ban cockfighting will come down to a number of factors, including cultural values, ethical considerations, and animal welfare concerns. While the debate over the issue continues, it is important to remember that all animals deserve to be treated with respect and compassion, regardless of whether they are being used for sport or any other purpose.





