Why did Aldi Taher trend internationally with his song “Messi,” but become upset with FIFA?

Bisnis.com, SOLO – Aldi Taher’s Song for Messi Goes Viral on Twitter and Instagram

Aldi Taher’s name became a trending topic on Twitter on Wednesday (June 14, 2023), not only in Indonesia but also internationally. His song created for Lionel Messi was used by FIFA on their official Instagram account, becoming the soundtrack for a video of Messi’s absence in the FIFA Match Day 2023 event in Indonesia.

The cancellation of Messi’s visit to Indonesia disappointed many netizens, including Aldi Taher himself. He then created a song for Messi, which was later uploaded by FIFA on their account with the title “Why Mister Messi Why”. The video was narrated with the words “Abang kita semua Leo Messi” (He is our brother, Leo Messi).

“Why you don’t come to Indonesia?” is a part of the lyrics of Aldi Taher’s song for Lionel Messi. The video went viral and was even reposted by journalist Fabrizio Romano on his Twitter account on Thursday (June 15). Aldi Taher expressed his gratitude to Fabrizio for doing so, although he initially felt upset with FIFA for not tagging his name in the collaboration feature.

Despite his initial disappointment, Aldi Taher thanked the official FIFA World Cup Instagram account for uploading his song. As of now, the song created by Aldi Taher for Messi is still a trending topic on Twitter.