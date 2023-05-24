Why did Allahabad become the capital of India for just one day?

Allahabad, also known as Prayagraj, has a rich cultural and historical significance in India. The city is situated at the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers, which makes it a prominent pilgrimage site for Hindus. Apart from its religious importance, Allahabad has also played a vital role in the Indian freedom struggle. However, one of the most interesting facts about Allahabad is that it was once the capital of India for just one day.

The historical background

The year was 1911, and the British government decided to shift the capital of India from Calcutta (now Kolkata) to Delhi. Lord Hardinge, the then Viceroy of India, chose Delhi as the new capital, primarily for its strategic location and its historical significance. However, before the official announcement of Delhi as the new capital, the government had to make a temporary arrangement for the transfer of power.

The significance of Allahabad

Allahabad was chosen as the temporary capital of India because of its proximity to both Delhi and Calcutta. The city was also well-connected to other parts of India through rail and road. Moreover, Allahabad had a rich cultural and educational heritage, which made it an ideal choice for the transfer of power.

The one-day capital

On December 12, 1911, Allahabad became the capital of India for just one day. The ceremony was held at the Minto Park (now known as Alfred Park) in the city, where Lord Hardinge announced the transfer of power from Calcutta to Delhi. The event was attended by several dignitaries, including the Governor-General of India, the Prime Minister, and other high-ranking officials.

The legacy of Allahabad

Although Allahabad was the capital of India for just one day, it left a lasting legacy. The city has produced several prominent leaders, including Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India, and his daughter, Indira Gandhi, who also served as the Prime Minister of India. Moreover, Allahabad has played a significant role in the Indian freedom struggle, with several prominent events, such as the Non-Cooperation Movement and the Quit India Movement, organized in the city.

The present-day Allahabad

Today, Allahabad is known as Prayagraj and is one of the fastest-growing cities in India. The city has a rich cultural and religious heritage and is home to several prominent educational institutions, including the Allahabad University and the Indian Institute of Information Technology, Allahabad. Moreover, Prayagraj is also known for hosting the Kumbh Mela, one of the largest religious gatherings in the world.

Conclusion

Allahabad’s one-day stint as the capital of India may have been short-lived, but it left a lasting legacy. The city’s rich cultural and educational heritage, along with its strategic location, made it an ideal choice for the transfer of power. Today, Prayagraj continues to be a prominent city in India, known for its cultural and religious significance and its contribution to the country’s freedom struggle.

