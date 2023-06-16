Why Did Delhi Police Request Brij Bhushan to Remove POCSO Act? – An Explanation

On Thursday, the Delhi Police filed a charge sheet in the Patiala House Court against Wrestling Federation of India chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh under sexual harassment cases registered against him by seven female wrestlers, including a minor, who accused him of sexual harassment. However, the Delhi Police has recommended the cancellation of the case registered against Singh under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, which was filed by the minor wrestler. The police stated that there was no concrete evidence to indicate an offense under the POCSO section. Singh and another accused, former WFI secretary Vinod Tomar, were charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including section 354 for outraging the modesty of a woman, section 354A for sexual harassment, section 354D for stalking, and section 506 and 109 for criminal intimidation and abetment of an offense. The next date of hearing is July 4.

