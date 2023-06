Why did Divya Agarwal reject Varun Sood’s love?

Why did Divya Agarwal reject Varun Sood’s love?

During a recent show, Divya Agarwal openly spoke about why she broke up with Varun Sood and discussed her relationship with Apurva Padgaonkar. Find out what she said in this video.

Produced by Fauzia J Naaz

Edited by Sakshi





Divya Agarwal Varun Sood Reality TV relationships Celebrity breakups Entertainment news