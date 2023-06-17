Why Did Karan Deol’s Wedding Video Go Viral and Become a Joke? – Trending News in Entertainment

Posted on June 17, 2023




News Update: Karan Deol Set to Marry Long Time Girlfriend

Karan Deol to Tie the Knot with Drisha Acharya

The wedding preparations are in full swing for Bollywood actor Karan Deol and his long-time girlfriend Drisha Acharya. However, amidst the excitement, a dance video of Karan’s father, Sunny Deol, has gone viral and caused some controversy.
Team behind this News Update:

  • Producer – Tonakshi
  • Cameraperson – Naman Mehra
  • Editor – Honey


