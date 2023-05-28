Why Did Mayank Agarwal’s Name Start Trending After Praveen Sood’s Appointment as CBI Director?

Praveen Sood appointed as CBI Director

On Wednesday, the Central government appointed Praveen Sood as the new Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). He will be taking over from Rishi Kumar Shukla, who retired in February this year. Sood is a 1988-batch IPS officer from the Karnataka cadre and was serving as the Director-General of Police (DGP) in the state before his appointment as the CBI Director.

Background of Praveen Sood

Sood has served in various positions in the police department during his career. Before joining the Karnataka cadre, he was a part of the Indian Police Service (IPS) in the Punjab cadre. He has also served as the Commissioner of Police in Bengaluru, the capital of Karnataka. During his tenure as the Bengaluru police commissioner, he launched several initiatives to improve the city’s law and order situation.

Mayank Agarwal’s name started trending

Soon after the announcement of Praveen Sood’s appointment as the CBI Director, Mayank Agarwal’s name started trending on social media. Mayank Agarwal is a well-known Indian cricketer who currently plays for the Indian cricket team. The reason for his name trending was because many people mistook him for Praveen Sood.

Mayank Agarwal took to Twitter to clarify that he was not appointed as the CBI Director and that people were mistaking him for Praveen Sood. He tweeted, “Just to clarify, I am not the new CBI Director. Congratulations to Mr Praveen Sood on his appointment.”

Conclusion

The appointment of Praveen Sood as the CBI Director has been welcomed by many. He is known for his integrity and professionalism in the police department, and his appointment is expected to bring stability to the CBI, which has been facing a lot of controversies in recent years. As for Mayank Agarwal, he has taken the confusion in good humor and clarified the matter to his fans and followers.

