Why did Nasir Hussain suggest that the Indian top order should take notes from Babar Azam? A look at the trending news.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli failed to perform in the ICC World Test Championship final (WTC Final 2023), along with young opener Shubman Gill and experienced Cheteshwar Pujara. Former England captain Nasser Hussain advises the Indian top-order batsmen to learn from Pakistan’s Babar Azam and New Zealand’s Kane Williamson on how to succeed against pacers in front of wobbly balls.

The Indian team lost the final to Australia by 209 runs, with the last 7 wickets falling within 70 runs. This is the second time the Indian team has lost the WTC final in a row. Many senior players, including Rohit, Pujara, and Virat Kohli, have a question mark over their future. The team will now be playing the ICC ODI World Cup at the end of the year.

First Published: June 12, 2023, 10:05 IST

