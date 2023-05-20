Why did Priyanka Chopra opt for a lavish pearl-studded wedding gown and a royal wedding? A look at the trending news.

Pearl-studded gown and royal wedding: Priyanka Chopra’s luxurious wedding

Priyanka Chopra, the Bollywood star who has made a name for herself in Hollywood, tied the knot with American singer Nick Jonas in a grand wedding ceremony that took place in Jodhpur, India. The wedding was a lavish affair that was attended by close friends and family members. The couple exchanged vows in both Hindu and Christian traditions, making it a blend of two cultures.

The Wedding Attire

Priyanka Chopra looked stunning in her wedding attire. She wore a custom-made Ralph Lauren gown that was embellished with Swarovski crystals, sequins, and over two million pearls. The gown was a total of 75 feet long and took a total of 1,826 hours to complete. It was also embroidered with the names of her husband and parents on the inside of the dress. Nick Jonas, on the other hand, wore a custom-made tuxedo by the same designer.

The couple also had a Hindu wedding where Priyanka wore a traditional red lehenga by Sabyasachi Mukherji. The lehenga was hand-embroidered with intricate designs and featured French knots in silk floss, delicate Siam-red crystals, and embroidered layers of thread work.

The Venue

The wedding took place at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India. The palace is one of the last great palaces of India and is currently the residence of the erstwhile royal family. The palace has 347 rooms and is spread over 26 acres of lush greenery. The wedding was a three-day affair that saw guests being treated to a variety of activities, including a mehendi ceremony, sangeet night, and a Christian ceremony.

The Guest List

The wedding was attended by close friends and family members of the couple. Among the guests were Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas, and Sophie Turner, who is engaged to Joe Jonas. Other guests included Hollywood actress Elizabeth Chambers, Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, and billionaire Mukesh Ambani, who is the chairman of Reliance Industries.

The Cost

The wedding was a luxurious affair that cost a whopping $800,000. The cost included the venue, the catering, the decorations, and the wedding attire. The couple also hired private jets to transport their guests to and from the venue.

The Significance

Priyanka Chopra’s wedding was significant in many ways. It was a blend of two cultures, Hindu and Christian, which is a reflection of the couple’s diverse backgrounds. The wedding also symbolizes the growing popularity of destination weddings in India. The country is becoming a popular wedding destination for couples from around the world who want to experience the rich culture and traditions of India.

In conclusion, Priyanka Chopra’s wedding was a grand affair that showcased the richness of Indian culture and traditions. The wedding was a blend of two cultures and was attended by close friends and family members of the couple. The wedding attire, the venue, and the guest list were all a reflection of the couple’s luxurious lifestyle. The wedding has set a new standard for destination weddings in India and has put the country on the map as a popular wedding destination.

