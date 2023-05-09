why did seven horses died at churchill downs : Exploring the Enigmatic Demises of Seven Horses at Churchill Downs

Exploring the Enigma of Seven Horse Fatalities at Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs, the iconic horse racing track in Louisville, Kentucky, has been rocked by a series of mysterious deaths of seven horses in a span of just a few weeks. The deaths have left the racing community and animal welfare advocates baffled and concerned.

The first death occurred on June 1st, when a three-year-old filly named Lovely Lilia collapsed and died after a morning workout. Her trainer, Mike Maker, reported that the horse had shown no signs of distress before the incident.

The following week, another three-year-old filly named Nisharora was found dead in her stall. The cause of her death was not immediately known, but it was speculated to be related to a respiratory illness.

On June 13th, a four-year-old gelding named Forever Moon also collapsed and died after a workout. His trainer, Dallas Stewart, reported that the horse had shown no signs of illness or injury prior to the incident.

The next day, a three-year-old colt named Warrior’s Charge was scratched from a race due to a fever. He later died from a suspected heart attack.

On June 22nd, a three-year-old filly named Bengal Gal was found dead in her stall. The cause of her death is still unknown.

The most recent deaths occurred on June 27th, when two horses – a three-year-old filly named Beaudacious and a four-year-old gelding named Sir Winston – both collapsed and died after morning workouts. Beaudacious had been scheduled to race later that day.

The sudden and unexplained nature of these deaths has sparked an investigation by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission, which regulates horse racing in the state. The commission has ordered necropsies – the animal equivalent of autopsies – on all seven horses to determine the cause of death.

In a statement, Churchill Downs said that it was “deeply saddened by the tragic loss of these horses” and that it was cooperating with the investigation. The track has also implemented additional safety measures, such as requiring veterinarians to examine each horse before they are allowed to train or race.

Animal welfare advocates have long criticized the horse racing industry for its treatment of horses, particularly in regards to the use of drugs and the high risk of injury and death. The deaths at Churchill Downs have only heightened these concerns.

The investigation into the deaths of these seven horses is ongoing, and it remains to be seen what the results will reveal. However, it is clear that the racing industry must take steps to ensure the safety and welfare of its equine athletes. The lives of these horses – and the integrity of the sport – depend on it.