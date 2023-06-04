Why Do We Say Bless You After Someone Sneezes Reddit : The Origins and Evolution of Saying ‘Bless You’ After Sneezing

The History and Development of the Phrase ‘Bless You’ When Someone Sneezes

Why Do We Say Bless You After Someone Sneezes?

Introduction

Have you ever wondered why we say “bless you” after someone sneezes? It’s a common phrase that we use without much thought, but its origins are actually quite interesting. In this article, we will explore the history of saying “bless you” after a sneeze, as well as some of the different theories behind its meaning.

The Origins of Saying “Bless You”

The custom of saying “bless you” after someone sneezes dates back to ancient times. In some cultures, it was believed that a sneeze was a sign that evil spirits were entering the body. Saying “bless you” was a way to protect the person from these spirits and to ward off any potential harm.

In other cultures, the act of sneezing was seen as a sign of good luck or a blessing from the gods. Saying “bless you” was a way to acknowledge this good fortune and to thank the gods for their favor.

Over time, the custom of saying “bless you” after a sneeze became more widespread and eventually became a common practice in many parts of the world.

The Different Theories Behind Saying “Bless You”

There are several different theories behind the meaning of “bless you” after a sneeze. Here are a few of the most popular:

Protecting Against Evil Spirits

As mentioned earlier, one theory behind saying “bless you” after a sneeze is that it was a way to protect the person from evil spirits. This belief was particularly common in ancient times when people believed that spirits could enter the body through the mouth and nose.

Acknowledging Good Luck

Another theory behind saying “bless you” after a sneeze is that it was a way to acknowledge good luck or a blessing from the gods. In some cultures, it was believed that a sneeze was a sign of good fortune, and saying “bless you” was a way to thank the gods for their favor.

Preventing the Spread of Disease

In more recent times, the custom of saying “bless you” after a sneeze has also been linked to preventing the spread of disease. It is thought that saying “bless you” after a sneeze was a way to encourage people to cover their mouths and noses and to prevent the spread of germs.

Etiquette

Finally, some people believe that saying “bless you” after a sneeze is simply a matter of etiquette. It is considered polite to acknowledge someone’s sneeze, just as it is polite to say “excuse me” after burping or “thank you” after receiving a gift.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the custom of saying “bless you” after someone sneezes has a long and interesting history. While the origins of the phrase are not entirely clear, it is clear that it has become a widespread and accepted practice in many parts of the world.

Whether you believe that saying “bless you” is meant to protect against evil spirits, acknowledge good luck, prevent the spread of disease, or simply to be polite, there is no denying that it is a common and familiar phrase that we use without much thought.

So the next time you hear someone sneeze, remember to say “bless you” – not just because it’s polite, but because it’s a tradition that has been passed down through the ages.

