Why Does a Train Move with a Yellow Signal Instead of Green at the Station? – Trending News

Why does a train standing at a station start moving as soon as it receives a yellow signal instead of a green one?

Trains are one of the most popular modes of transportation all around the world. They are known for their speed, efficiency, and safety. However, have you ever wondered why a train standing at a station starts moving as soon as it receives a yellow signal instead of a green one? This is a common question that many people have been asking for years. In this article, we will explore the reasons behind this phenomenon.

Understanding Railway Signaling System

The railway signaling system is a set of visual and audible signals that are used to communicate between the train driver and the control center. These signals are used to indicate when a train should slow down, stop or move. The signals are usually in the form of colored lights that are mounted on poles along the railway track.

The Color Signals

The color signals used in the railway signaling system are red, green, and yellow. A red signal means that the train must stop immediately. A green signal means that the train can proceed ahead without any restrictions. However, a yellow signal means that the train must slow down and prepare to stop at the next signal.

The Reason Why Trains Move at a Yellow Signal

The reason why a train standing at a station starts moving as soon as it receives a yellow signal instead of a green one is that the signal indicates that the train should slow down and prepare to stop at the next signal. However, if the train is standing at a station and receives a yellow signal, it means that the next signal is at a safe distance from the train, and the train can proceed ahead without any restrictions.

On the other hand, if the train receives a green signal, it means that there is a possibility of another train on the same track, and the train must proceed cautiously. Therefore, the train driver must slow down the train before proceeding ahead.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the reason why a train standing at a station starts moving as soon as it receives a yellow signal instead of a green one is that the yellow signal indicates that the train should slow down and prepare to stop at the next signal. However, if the train is standing at a station and receives a yellow signal, it means that the next signal is at a safe distance from the train, and the train can proceed ahead without any restrictions. So, the next time you see a train moving at a yellow signal, you know why.

