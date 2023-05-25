Why does India-China seek the help of their enemies?







Why Help an Enemy? | India-China

Why Help an Enemy? | India-China

Introduction It is often said that in times of crisis, humanity should come together and help each other. But what happens when the crisis involves an enemy nation? Should we still extend a helping hand? This is the question that has been raised in the recent India-China conflict.



The Conflict The India-China conflict started in May 2020, when Chinese troops were accused of entering Indian territory and building structures. This led to a series of clashes between the two sides, resulting in the deaths of at least 20 Indian soldiers and an unknown number of Chinese soldiers.



India’s Response India responded to the conflict by imposing economic sanctions on Chinese companies and banning several Chinese apps. However, as the COVID-19 pandemic spread, India found itself in dire need of medical supplies, including personal protective equipment (PPE) and ventilators. This is where China stepped in.



China’s Help In April 2020, China sent medical supplies worth $1.5 million to India, including 50,000 PPEs and 5,00,000 testing kits. In May, when India was facing a shortage of ventilators, China sent 50,000 of them to the country. This gesture was appreciated by many, but it also raised questions about whether India should accept help from an enemy nation.



Arguments for Helping the Enemy Humanitarianism – In times of crisis, it is important to put aside political differences and prioritize human life. Accepting help from China does not mean that India is forgiving or forgetting the conflict, but rather that it is prioritizing the health and well-being of its citizens. Global Cooperation – The COVID-19 pandemic has shown that the world is interconnected and that global cooperation is necessary to fight a common enemy. Accepting help from China can be seen as a step towards building stronger relationships and promoting peace.

Arguments against Helping the Enemy National Security – Accepting help from an enemy nation can be seen as a threat to national security. There is a risk that the medical supplies could be contaminated or that China could use the opportunity to gather intelligence. Morality – Accepting help from an enemy nation can be seen as morally wrong. It sends the message that India is willing to compromise its values and principles for the sake of convenience.

Conclusion The India-China conflict has raised a difficult question about whether we should help an enemy in times of crisis. While there are valid arguments on both sides, ultimately, the decision should be based on what is best for the people. In this case, accepting help from China was necessary to save lives and should be seen as a humanitarian gesture rather than a political one.









India-China Border Dispute Sino-Indian Relations Dushman ke Madad Kyu in India-China Conflict India-China Military Standoff Diplomatic Tensions between India and China