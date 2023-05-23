“Why does the car’s AC fail during May-June? Tips to improve mileage and prevent damage.”

Why Does the Car’s AC Get Damaged Only in May-June?

As summer approaches, we all love to use our car’s air conditioning to keep ourselves cool while driving. However, many car owners have reported that their AC systems often stop functioning correctly during the months of May and June. This issue is not only frustrating but can also lead to costly repairs. So, why does the car’s AC get damaged only in May-June?

The Reasons Behind AC Failure in May-June

There are several reasons why your car’s AC system may fail during the summer months:

1. Overuse

The primary reason for AC failure during summer is overuse. As the temperature rises, we tend to use the AC more frequently, which puts a lot of pressure on the system. Overuse can lead to wear and tear of the AC components, resulting in damage.

2. Lack of Maintenance

Another reason for AC failure during summer is the lack of maintenance. Car owners often neglect to service their AC systems regularly, which can cause dust and debris to accumulate in the system. This buildup can lead to clogging of the filters and vents, reducing the system’s efficiency and causing damage.

3. Low Refrigerant Levels

The refrigerant is an essential component of the AC system, and it is responsible for cooling the air. Low refrigerant levels can cause the AC system to malfunction, resulting in less cooling and more strain on the system.

Tricks to Improve Mileage

In addition to the AC failure, many car owners also report a decrease in their car’s mileage during the summer months. Here are some tricks to improve your car’s mileage:

1. Check Tyre Pressure

Make sure to check your car’s tyre pressure regularly. Low tyre pressure can cause friction on the road, resulting in decreased mileage.

2. Avoid Overloading

Overloading your car with extra weight can cause the engine to work harder, resulting in decreased mileage. So, avoid carrying unnecessary items in your car.

3. Service Your Car Regularly

Regular car servicing can help improve your car’s mileage. A well-maintained car is more efficient and can provide better mileage.

Conclusion

To avoid AC failure and decreased mileage during the summer months, it is essential to take proper care of your car. Regular maintenance and servicing can help keep your car’s AC system in good condition and improve your car’s mileage. So, follow these tricks to ensure a hassle-free summer driving experience.

