Why does Vande Bharat run at 110 when the full speed is 160? Top gear seems to prefer this route.

Vande Bharat is currently running at a maximum speed of 160 kmph.

Delhi-Varanasi Vande has the highest average speed in India at 95 kmph.

The Government of India plans to run Vande Bharat at a top speed of 180 kmph on the Delhi-Ajmer route. This would be the first time Vande Bharat runs at this speed for an extended period of time. The current operating speed limit for Vande Bharat is 160 kmph on one route, and 110-130 kmph on most other routes.

Vande Bharat has previously reached a speed of 161 kmph on the Hazrat Nizamuddin-Agra section of the Delhi-Bhopal route. However, this is not the fastest Vande Bharat.

Reasons for Limited Speed

The strength of the railway tracks in India is not sufficient to withstand speeds of 180 or 160 kmph for an extended period of time. The railway network is continuously being improved to accommodate higher speeds. The signaling system on most routes requires train drivers to manually check signals. Automatic signaling systems are installed on the Delhi-Bhopal route, allowing Vande Bharat to reach higher speeds.

Despite its limited speed, Vande Bharat maintains a higher average speed than Rajdhani and Shatabdi trains on the same routes. Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat has the highest average speed in India at 95 kmph.

