Why Garhwal in Uttarakhand is Boiling: Love Jihad, Violence, and Mahapanchayat Making Headlines

Tension in Purola ahead of Mahapanchayat

The situation in Purola, a small quiet hill town in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand, is quite ‘tense’ ahead of the ‘mahapanchayat’ called by right-wing organizations on June 15. In the last few days, the violent pictures and videos that have come from here have surprised many people.

Meanwhile, the police is checking every vehicle going towards Purola, while the local administration has issued a stern warning and imposed section 144. Tirtha Pal, assistant district magistrate of Purola, says, ‘We will not allow anyone to hold a mahapanchayat.’ However, the local people do not seem ready to soften their stand. News18’s team present at ground zero saw that local traders were holding a meeting to discuss the issue.

Purola has been boiling since the incident of May 26. In fact, this whole controversy is related to an alleged ‘love jihad’ case, where on May 26, there was a lot of uproar over two youths – one of whom was a Muslim – caught while eloping with a minor girl. After this, posters were seen pasted on the shops of some Muslim shopkeepers in the town, in which they were asked to leave the town. After this many scared people even left the city. Among them is 70-year-old Shakeel Ahmed, who was running a clothes shop in Purola for the last four decades, but has now returned to Dehradun.

Expressing dissatisfaction over Asaduddin Owaisi’s recent tweet regarding Purola, Shakeel says, ‘We had good relations with the local people. It is politics which has made things worse.

Meanwhile, during the last two weeks, at least six such incidents took place in the Garhwal region including Purola here, which further fueled the ongoing tension here.

Purola MLA Durgeshwar Lal says that ‘as per my knowledge, no mahapanchayat will be held, although the local people are agitated and have a right to raise their voice against attempts to dent their cultural identity’.

Former bureaucrats expressed displeasure over police action. Meanwhile, 52 former bureaucrats have written to state Chief Secretary SS Sandhu, demanding a ban on the proposed mahapanchayat.

In this letter, he has written, ‘It is surprising to us that despite the information being publicly available, how criminal campaign is going on against the minority community since May 26, 2023 and case has been registered against unknown people after the posters were put up. Apart from doing this why no action is being taken by the administration?’

The ruling BJP has strongly reacted to the letter of these retired bureaucrats. Senior MLA of the party, Munna Singh Chauhan raises questions as to why these babus have never reacted to the condition of Hindus in states like Pakistan and West Bengal. Chouhan asks, ‘If we don’t care for our daughters, who else will?’

Although the Congress has a different opinion on this matter. Former state minister Pritam Singh says, ‘The government should listen to the former bureaucrats. BJP should avoid imposing political agenda before the Lok Sabha elections.

At the same time, earlier this week, Muslim representatives of BJP, Congress and BSP requested Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to ‘intervene’.

