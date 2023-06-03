“Why Has Angelina Jolie Remained Single Despite Being Married Thrice and Having Three Loves?”

Loved Thrice and Married Thrice, Why is Angelina Jolie Still Single?

Angelina Jolie is a Hollywood superstar who has captured the hearts of many with her stunning looks and acting skills. However, despite being loved by many and being married thrice, the actress still finds herself single. This has left many of her fans wondering why she has not yet found her soulmate.

Her First Marriage to Jonny Lee Miller

Angelina Jolie’s first marriage was to British actor Jonny Lee Miller. The two got married in 1996, after meeting on the set of the film “Hackers.” However, their marriage only lasted three years, and they got divorced in 1999. According to reports, the main reason for their divorce was their busy schedules, which made it difficult for them to spend time together.

Her Second Marriage to Billy Bob Thornton

After her divorce from Jonny Lee Miller, Angelina Jolie got married to actor Billy Bob Thornton in 2000. The two had a whirlwind romance and got married just two months after they started dating. However, their marriage was also short-lived, and they got divorced in 2003. The reason for their divorce was said to be their different lifestyles and interests.

Her Third Marriage to Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie’s most high-profile marriage was to actor Brad Pitt. The two got married in 2014, after being together for ten years. However, their marriage also ended in divorce, and they got separated in 2016. According to reports, the main reason for their divorce was Brad Pitt’s alleged affair with his “Allied” co-star, Marion Cotillard.

Why is Angelina Jolie Still Single?

After three marriages, many people would expect Angelina Jolie to have found her soulmate by now. However, the actress has been single since her divorce from Brad Pitt in 2016. There are many reasons why she might still be single, including her busy career, her focus on raising her six children, and her desire to take things slow and find the right person.

Despite being single, Angelina Jolie has not given up on love. In a recent interview, she said that she believes in love and that she is open to finding it again. She also said that she is focusing on herself and her children for now, but that she is open to new relationships in the future.

Conclusion

Angelina Jolie’s love life has been the subject of much speculation over the years, and her three marriages have only added to the interest. Despite being loved and married thrice, the actress is still single. However, she has not given up on love and is open to finding it again in the future. For now, she is focusing on herself and her children, and her fans are eagerly waiting to see who she will fall in love with next.

