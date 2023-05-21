Why has Congress seen a surge in demand to make Priyanka Gandhi the PM?

Why did the demand to make Priyanka Gandhi the PM face arise within the Congress?

There has been a growing demand within the Congress party to make Priyanka Gandhi Vadra the face of the party and the Prime Ministerial candidate for the upcoming 2024 elections. This demand has been met with mixed reactions from within the party and has sparked a nationwide debate.

Who is Priyanka Gandhi Vadra?

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is the daughter of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, the current Congress President. She is also the sister of Rahul Gandhi, the former Congress President. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been an active member of the Congress party for many years and has taken up key leadership positions within the party.

What led to the demand for Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to become the PM face?

The demand for Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to become the PM face of the Congress party has been driven by several factors. Firstly, there is a growing sentiment within the party that the current leadership has failed to connect with the masses and is unable to counter the BJP’s propaganda effectively. This has led to a belief that a new face is needed to revive the party’s fortunes.

Secondly, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is seen as a charismatic leader who has the ability to connect with the masses. She has been praised for her strong speeches and her ability to mobilize the party’s grassroots workers. This has led to a belief that she can lead the party to victory in the upcoming elections.

What are the arguments against Priyanka Gandhi Vadra becoming the PM face?

There are several arguments against Priyanka Gandhi Vadra becoming the PM face of the Congress party. Firstly, some within the party believe that she lacks the necessary experience to lead the party and the country. They argue that she has not held any significant political office and has not been tested in the rough and tumble of Indian politics.

Secondly, some argue that the Congress party needs to focus on building a strong organizational structure and a clear policy vision instead of relying on a charismatic leader to win elections.

Conclusion

The demand for Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to become the PM face of the Congress party has sparked a nationwide debate. While some see her as a charismatic leader who can revive the party’s fortunes, others argue that she lacks the necessary experience to lead the country. The Congress party will have to carefully weigh these arguments before making a decision on its leadership for the upcoming elections.

