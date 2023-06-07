Why Has Ekta Not Married Yet? Is it Due to Her Father’s Condition or Her Search for True Love? Discover the Latest Updates.







Ekta Kapoor Unknown Facts

It is not necessary to talk about Mallika of TV industry i.e. Ekta Kapoor and there is no mention of her marriage. Born on June 7, 1975, Ekta Kapoor is celebrating her birthday today, but she has no plans for marriage. Some say that she did not get married because of some condition of her father Jitendra, while some say that she is still looking for true love, due to which she is shying away from getting tied up in seven rounds. After all, what is the reality, let’s know in this birthday special…

You will be surprised to know that Ekta’s name is included in the list in which celebs have not married even after crossing the age of 45. Often in interviews, he is asked questions about marriage, so once he quoted Salman Khan. Actually, she was asked when will she get married? On this, Ekta smilingly said that when Salman Khan will get married, after two or three years she will also get married.

It is also worth noting that whenever Ekta’s marriage is mentioned, a condition of her father is mentioned. It is also believed that due to this condition, Ekta Kapoor is unmarried till date. This thing was also mentioned by Ekta Kapoor in an interview. Ekta had told, ‘Papa had said that either you get married or work. I just chose to work. I have seen marriage and divorce of many of my friends. Perhaps this is the reason why I am waiting till now.

Ekta Kapoor once even mentioned her crush. He wrote his heart’s words while sharing a picture of a star on social media. This star was none other than Chunky Pandey. Actually, Ekta once shared a beautiful picture on Chunky Pandey’s birthday. Also, she wrote, ‘A few years back I had lost my heart on Chunky Pandey. If he had agreed, I too would have been a Bollywood wife today. Apart from this, Ekta’s name was also associated with Karan Johar several times. In an interview, Karan Johar had said that if Ekta and I do not find anyone, then we will marry each other. However, Ekta never commented on this relationship.





