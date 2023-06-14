Why Have Trains Been Halted During Biparjoy Cyclone? A Look at the Reasons.







Indian Railways Issues Instructions for Cyclone Biparjoy

Indian Railways Issues Instructions for Cyclone Biparjoy

In view of the possibility of cyclone Biparjoy in Saurashtra and Kutch of Gujarat, the government has made all kinds of arrangements, whether it is a team of doctors, NCRF or successful operation of trains. All have been prepared. The special thing is that during this time the operation of more than 100 trains will be stalled, while the loco pilots have been instructed that the wind speed should not exceed 50 km. Stop the operation of trains if it exceeds. After all, when the train has to run on the track then why the instructions have been given to stop the trains.

Taking precautions, Western Railway has given special instructions in the possible areas of Bizarjoy. Teams of doctors etc. have already been placed at railway stations. At the same time, to avoid any trouble to the passengers, all the trains have been terminated before the fixed stations, while many trains will be run from other stations instead of the fixed stations. Anemometers have been installed to monitor the wind speed during the cyclone.

When the wind speed is high, dust starts flying, due to which the visibility decreases. Loco pilot may have trouble seeing the signal. Due to this, the loco pilots have to adjust the wind speed to 50 kmph in the region of Saurashtra and Kutch. Instructions have been given to stop trains every hour to avoid any potential harm to the train or passengers. Trees and plants are also planted on the side of the track. During strong wind these trees can break and fall on the train. Due to which the train or passengers may be harmed. Apart from this, the OHE can also get damaged during strong wind, which can affect both the passengers and the train.

Last updated: June 14, 2023, 09:25 IST





Cyclone Biparjoy news Train services disrupted due to Biparjoy Cyclone Impact of strong winds on train movement Safety measures during natural disasters Cyclone preparation and response in India