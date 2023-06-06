Why Honey should never be given to children







Why Honey is Dangerous for Children Under One Year Old

When children stop consuming purees and finger foods, adding a little honey to their pancakes or homemade oat bars can make them more palatable. However, experts warn that honey should not be given to children under one year old due to the risk of infant botulism.Botulism is a rare condition caused by a toxin produced by a certain type of bacteria found in honey called Clostridium botulinum. Infants under three months of age are most at risk due to their developing gut microbiome. Symptoms include malaise, abdominal cramps, diarrhea or constipation, drooping eyelids, blurred or double vision, facial muscle weakness, difficulty swallowing, slurred speech, difficulty breathing, weak cry, difficulty feeding, and loose head, neck, and limbs.If a child has consumed honey, watch for symptoms of botulism over the next 30 days. If symptoms develop, go to the nearest A&E department or dial 999 immediately.Babies above one year old can have honey, as they can kill the bacteria and digest it easily. However, Solid Starts recommends waiting until the age of two to introduce honey to babies to prevent them from developing a taste for sweet foods and to promote healthy teeth.Source