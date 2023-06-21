Why I Prefer Black Color: The Latest Trending Shorts Video

Posted on June 21, 2023




Have you ever wondered why I always choose black? Here are my reasons:

  • Black is timeless and versatile
  • It is slimming and flatters any body type
  • It exudes sophistication and elegance
  • It is easy to match with any other colour or pattern
  • It hides stains and imperfections well

These are just a few of the reasons why I have a love affair with black. Watch my trending shorts video to see how I style my favourite black pieces!

